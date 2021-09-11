Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) versus NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) Head-To-Head Review

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) and NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Dividends

Get Genesis Energy alerts:

Genesis Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.5%. NuStar Energy pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.1%. Genesis Energy pays out -39.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. NuStar Energy pays out 280.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Genesis Energy has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Genesis Energy and NuStar Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Genesis Energy 0 1 3 0 2.75 NuStar Energy 1 6 2 0 2.11

Genesis Energy currently has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 25.79%. NuStar Energy has a consensus target price of $18.50, suggesting a potential upside of 16.50%. Given Genesis Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Genesis Energy is more favorable than NuStar Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Genesis Energy and NuStar Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genesis Energy -9.93% -20.82% -2.78% NuStar Energy 1.60% 42.65% 3.50%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

66.9% of Genesis Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.5% of NuStar Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Genesis Energy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.9% of NuStar Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Genesis Energy has a beta of 2.73, meaning that its stock price is 173% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NuStar Energy has a beta of 2.61, meaning that its stock price is 161% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Genesis Energy and NuStar Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genesis Energy $1.82 billion 0.53 -$416.68 million ($1.54) -5.16 NuStar Energy $1.48 billion 1.17 -$198.98 million $0.57 27.86

NuStar Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Genesis Energy. Genesis Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NuStar Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Genesis Energy beats NuStar Energy on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Genesis Energy

Genesis Energy LP engages in the provision of midstream services and produces natural soda ash. It operates through the following segments: Offshore Pipeline Transportation, Sodium Minerals and Sulfur Services, Onshore Facilities and Transportation, and Marine Transportation. The Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment owns interests in crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations through its offshore pipeline transportation segment. The Sodium Minerals and Sulfur Services segment comprises Alkali and sulfur removal business. The Onshore Facilities and Transportation segment owns and leases suite of onshore crude oil and refined products infrastructure, including pipelines, trucks, terminals, railcars, and rail loading. The Marine Transportation segment provides transportation services by tank barge primarily for refined petroleum products, including heavy fuel oil and asphalt, as well as crude oil. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

About NuStar Energy

NuStar Energy LP engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia, and the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment provides transportation of refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia. The Storage segment focuses in terminal and storage facilities, which includes storage and handling services on a fee basis for petroleum products, specialty chemicals, crude oil, and other liquids. The Fuels Marketing segment involves the bunkering operation in the Gulf Coast and blending operations related to Central East System. The company was founded in December 1999 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

Receive News & Ratings for Genesis Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesis Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.