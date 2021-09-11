PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 79 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $1,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARE. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the first quarter worth about $36,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

In other news, Director John H. Cunningham sold 8,000 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.75, for a total value of $1,590,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CIO Daniel J. Ryan sold 10,000 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.90, for a total transaction of $2,069,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 122,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,325,594.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,538 shares of company stock valued at $19,454,703. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ARE opened at $199.69 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.68. The firm has a market cap of $30.43 billion, a PE ratio of 30.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.73. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $150.08 and a 1 year high of $209.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $1.98. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 45.83% and a return on equity of 6.46%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is 61.37%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ARE shares. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $205.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alexandria Real Estate Equities has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.71.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. The firm also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

Read More: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.