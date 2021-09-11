Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its stake in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) by 1.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,571 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 154 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $1,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 257.1% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 493.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 718 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the first quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the first quarter worth about $152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMG opened at $160.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.98. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.19 and a 1-year high of $180.97.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $4.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.18. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 20.33%. The business had revenue of $586.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $590.66 million. Research analysts forecast that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 17.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.30%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. increased their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $213.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $167.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $246.00 price target (up previously from $213.00) on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. increased their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $213.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Affiliated Managers Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.00.

In related news, Director Dwight D. Churchill purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $160.89 per share, with a total value of $160,890.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 13,635 shares in the company, valued at $2,193,735.15. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Affiliated Managers Group Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc is an asset management company with equity investments in boutique investment management firms. It provides assistance on strategic matters, marketing, distribution, product development, and operations. The company was founded by William J. Nutt in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

