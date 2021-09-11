PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 975 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Etsy were worth $1,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TCW Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Etsy during the first quarter valued at approximately $16,692,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Etsy during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,085,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 178.3% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 14,109 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after acquiring an additional 9,039 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB bought a new position in shares of Etsy during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,687,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 9.7% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 70,722 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,263,000 after acquiring an additional 6,268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.77, for a total transaction of $2,710,395.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,913,715.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 4,922 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.49, for a total value of $972,045.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,400 shares of company stock worth $7,455,878 over the last ninety days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ETSY opened at $217.02 on Friday. Etsy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.30 and a 12 month high of $251.86. The stock has a market cap of $27.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $198.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.91. The company has a current ratio of 6.61, a quick ratio of 6.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. Etsy had a return on equity of 73.54% and a net margin of 22.45%. The firm had revenue of $528.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Etsy from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Etsy from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Etsy in a report on Monday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital downgraded Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Etsy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Etsy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.50.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

