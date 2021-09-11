PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 1,827 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,883 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,827 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $1,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 732 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Shares of MRVL opened at $61.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.18. The company has a market cap of $50.38 billion, a PE ratio of -127.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.07. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.30 and a 12-month high of $64.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 6.40% and a negative net margin of 10.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total transaction of $535,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.57, for a total value of $1,071,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,150 shares of company stock worth $3,917,325 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MRVL. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Marvell Technology from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Marvell Technology in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Barclays raised their target price on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. B. Riley raised their target price on Marvell Technology from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.38.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL).

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.