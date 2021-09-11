Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Price Target Raised to $360.00 at Bank of America

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) had its target price increased by Bank of America from $340.00 to $360.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $306.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Danaher from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $334.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Danaher presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $321.53.

Get Danaher alerts:

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $329.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $235.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.94, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Danaher has a 12-month low of $201.44 and a 12-month high of $333.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $304.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $263.66.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $7.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Danaher will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 16,467 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.45, for a total value of $4,766,373.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 5,000 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.40, for a total transaction of $1,567,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,629,977. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,477 shares of company stock valued at $15,439,958 in the last quarter. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,418 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 6,126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Danaher by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 2,154 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in Danaher by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,209 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bar Harbor Trust Services boosted its holdings in Danaher by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 4,539 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Danaher

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

Read More: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.