Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM) Insider Sells $814,016.10 in Stock

Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM) insider Leigh Zawel sold 28,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total transaction of $814,016.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Leigh Zawel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 9th, Leigh Zawel sold 21,204 shares of Cullinan Oncology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.57, for a total transaction of $563,390.28.

NASDAQ CGEM opened at $28.75 on Friday. Cullinan Oncology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.59 and a 52 week high of $59.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion and a PE ratio of -5.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.07.

Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.02). Sell-side analysts predict that Cullinan Oncology, Inc. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CGEM shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cullinan Oncology from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cullinan Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Cullinan Oncology from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Cullinan Oncology from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cullinan Oncology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.80.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CGEM. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Cullinan Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at $308,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cullinan Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at $1,445,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Cullinan Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at $483,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cullinan Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at $306,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Cullinan Oncology during the 1st quarter worth $319,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

About Cullinan Oncology

Cullinan Management, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

