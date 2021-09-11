Morgan Stanley Increases Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) Price Target to $213.00

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $204.00 to $213.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on CCI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Crown Castle International from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Crown Castle International from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup cut Crown Castle International from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer cut Crown Castle International from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Crown Castle International from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle International presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $194.75.

Shares of NYSE CCI opened at $188.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $81.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $195.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $185.37. Crown Castle International has a 1 year low of $146.15 and a 1 year high of $204.62.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 18.62%. Crown Castle International’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Crown Castle International will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.47%.

In other Crown Castle International news, COO Christopher Levendos sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.52, for a total value of $766,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,579,273.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Landis Martin bought 4,200 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $191.52 per share, with a total value of $804,384.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 141,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,148,917.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 14.5% in the first quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 807,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,974,000 after buying an additional 102,514 shares in the last quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 17.7% in the first quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 1,038,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $178,749,000 after buying an additional 155,841 shares in the last quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 29.6% in the first quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP now owns 40,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,046,000 after buying an additional 9,350 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 3.1% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 69,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,567,000 after buying an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 1.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,101,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $361,726,000 after buying an additional 34,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.06% of the company’s stock.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

