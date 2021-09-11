Rhumbline Advisers Raises Holdings in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) by 0.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 102,643 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Fabrinet were worth $9,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $988,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Fabrinet by 17.5% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,854 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in Fabrinet in the second quarter valued at about $256,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fabrinet by 32.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 5,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Fabrinet by 14.8% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 27,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after buying an additional 3,575 shares during the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Seamus Grady sold 29,955 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $3,013,473.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,036,718. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 11,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.85, for a total transaction of $1,143,282.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,268 shares of company stock valued at $6,093,231. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FN opened at $103.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $96.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.79. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.20 and a beta of 1.02. Fabrinet has a one year low of $58.85 and a one year high of $106.97.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $509.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.55 million. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 7.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Fabrinet will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Fabrinet from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Fabrinet from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Fabrinet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.38.

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

