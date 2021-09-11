Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) by 16.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,897 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,680 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries were worth $1,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KLIC. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 40.6% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 297,858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,229,000 after purchasing an additional 85,943 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the second quarter worth about $245,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc grew its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 3.2% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 41,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the second quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 28.1% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,806 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KLIC opened at $72.36 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 1.24. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.86 and a 52 week high of $75.29.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.51. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 31.70%. Equities research analysts predict that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.95%.

In other news, VP Zamir Shai Soloveizik sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $162,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen Ray Drake sold 1,199 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.71, for a total transaction of $89,577.29. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,930 shares in the company, valued at $966,000.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on KLIC shares. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $64.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kulicke and Soffa Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.80.

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through the Capital Equipment and APS segments. The Capital Equipment segment consists of ball bonders, wedge bonders, advanced packaging, and electronic assembly solutions.

