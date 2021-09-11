Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Invests $582,000 in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,500 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CASH. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Meta Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 68.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Meta Financial Group during the first quarter valued at $87,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Meta Financial Group by 28.6% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in Meta Financial Group by 126.0% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,639 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 2,029 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Meta Financial Group from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Meta Financial Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.40.

CASH stock opened at $51.11 on Friday. Meta Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.74 and a 1-year high of $54.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 0.92.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The savings and loans company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.32. Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 25.19%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Meta Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.23%.

Meta Financial Group Profile

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which provides savings and loan services. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services & Other. The Consumer segment provides meta payment systems (MPS), consumer credit products, warehouse finance and other tax services.

