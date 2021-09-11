Swiss National Bank Buys 5,400 Shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.19% of ShockWave Medical worth $12,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 96.1% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 340,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,354,000 after purchasing an additional 166,863 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 48,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 118,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,257,000 after purchasing an additional 10,214 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 41,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,891,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in ShockWave Medical in the 1st quarter worth $379,000. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ShockWave Medical alerts:

Shares of ShockWave Medical stock opened at $217.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -142.22 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $190.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.27. The company has a quick ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.24 and a twelve month high of $237.76.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.39. The company had revenue of $55.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.21 million. ShockWave Medical had a negative return on equity of 24.14% and a negative net margin of 40.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 442.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.56) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Dan Puckett sold 2,500 shares of ShockWave Medical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.93, for a total value of $542,325.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.49, for a total transaction of $661,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,495,375.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 74,700 shares of company stock valued at $13,982,632. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SWAV. Piper Sandler increased their price target on ShockWave Medical from $165.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Bank of America lowered ShockWave Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on ShockWave Medical from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered ShockWave Medical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $189.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ShockWave Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.57.

About ShockWave Medical

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

Featured Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV).

Receive News & Ratings for ShockWave Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ShockWave Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.