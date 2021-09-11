Swiss National Bank Decreases Position in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Swiss National Bank cut its position in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 199,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.19% of Tenet Healthcare worth $13,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 0.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 18.2% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 8.1% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 3.7% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 6,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 0.3% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 79,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,331,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. 86.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tenet Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.82.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, EVP Paola M. Arbour sold 1,898 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.94, for a total transaction of $136,542.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Audrey T. Andrews sold 65,408 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.05, for a total transaction of $4,516,422.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 88,632 shares of company stock valued at $6,170,977 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:THC opened at $72.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.91, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.55. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.34 and a fifty-two week high of $76.15. The firm has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 2.61.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.52. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 60.15%. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. Tenet Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment comprises of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

See Also: Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC).

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.