Swiss National Bank Has $12.42 Million Stock Holdings in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Swiss National Bank lessened its position in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.11% of Pegasystems worth $12,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,735 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 312.2% in the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 15,437 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 11,692 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Pegasystems in the 1st quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,054 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,498,000 after purchasing an additional 6,876 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Pegasystems news, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 1,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.10, for a total transaction of $146,543.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $90,855.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,067 shares of company stock valued at $276,335. 50.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PEGA stock opened at $133.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a PE ratio of 833.19 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $133.71 and a 200-day moving average of $127.97. Pegasystems Inc. has a one year low of $109.06 and a one year high of $148.80.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.72. The company had revenue of $325.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.70 million. Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 1.32%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pegasystems Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -8.76%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Macquarie upped their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.20.

About Pegasystems

Pegasystems, Inc engages in the development, market, license, and support of software, which allows organizations to build, deploy, and change enterprise applications. The company was founded by Alan Trefler in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

