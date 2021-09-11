Swiss National Bank Reduces Stock Holdings in Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE)

Swiss National Bank lowered its position in Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) by 3.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 284,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Virgin Galactic were worth $13,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 19.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 4.8% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 39.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Virgin Galactic by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Virgin Galactic alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut Virgin Galactic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen lifted their price objective on Virgin Galactic from $23.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut Virgin Galactic from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Bank of America cut Virgin Galactic from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Virgin Galactic from $18.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.29.

Shares of NYSE:SPCE opened at $25.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.33. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.27 and a 12-month high of $62.80. The firm has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.82 and a beta of 0.36.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.09). On average, equities analysts predict that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Virgin Investments Ltd sold 3,025,000 shares of Virgin Galactic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total value of $78,892,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Craig S. Kreeger sold 10,000 shares of Virgin Galactic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total value of $251,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,785,000 shares of company stock worth $200,118,500 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Virgin Galactic Company Profile

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

See Also: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE).

Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Galactic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Galactic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.