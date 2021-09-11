Wolverine Trading LLC Purchases 9,666 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:PAUG)

Wolverine Trading LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:PAUG) by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,435 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,666 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC owned about 1.51% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August worth $1,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAUG. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August by 238.2% during the 1st quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 65,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 46,332 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 53,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 5,866 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August by 77.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 151,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,385,000 after purchasing an additional 48,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 68,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 24,433 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:PAUG opened at $29.52 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.51 and a 200-day moving average of $29.21. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August has a twelve month low of $26.44 and a twelve month high of $29.83.

