Parallel Advisors LLC Makes New $141,000 Investment in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,254 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Herc by 22.9% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Herc by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 23,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Herc by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 50,354 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,646,000 after purchasing an additional 21,290 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Herc by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 77,052 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,635,000 after purchasing an additional 15,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc purchased a new position in Herc during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,473,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Herc alerts:

NYSE:HRI opened at $128.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $122.29 and its 200-day moving average is $109.54. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.95 and a 52-week high of $135.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 3.09.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.33. Herc had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The company had revenue of $490.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Herc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Herc from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Herc from $125.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Herc from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Herc from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Herc has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.00.

Herc Profile

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

Further Reading: Day Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Herc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.