HighTower Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW)

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW) by 84.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 48,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 258,984 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF were worth $4,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 86.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 128.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $251,000.

PBW opened at $79.75 on Friday. Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.23 and a fifty-two week high of $138.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.00.

