Parallel Advisors LLC Takes Position in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,254 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HRI. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Herc during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Herc during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Herc during the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Herc by 19.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 881 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Herc during the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. 96.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Herc alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HRI opened at $128.24 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $122.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 3.09. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.95 and a 12-month high of $135.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $490.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.93 million. Herc had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on HRI. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Herc from $125.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Herc from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Herc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Herc from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Herc from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.00.

Herc Company Profile

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

Further Reading: What does a hold rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Herc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.