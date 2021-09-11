Swiss National Bank Has $13.66 Million Stock Holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Swiss National Bank cut its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,200 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $13,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the second quarter worth $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the first quarter valued at $87,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 30.7% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 783 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 77.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 899 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 432.8% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,220 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. 78.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on WMS. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st.

In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, insider Tim A. Makowski sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.24, for a total value of $232,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $854,712.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Robert M. Eversole sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.11, for a total value of $1,181,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,336,365.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 14.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Drainage Systems stock opened at $117.32 on Friday. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.61 and a 12 month high of $124.98. The stock has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.27 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $116.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $669.30 million during the quarter. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 29.63%. On average, analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.99%.

Advanced Drainage Systems Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

