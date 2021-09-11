Fifth Third Bancorp Acquires 5,422 Shares of Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK)

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) by 123.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,817 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,422 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Nokia were worth $52,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Nokia by 103.2% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 171,493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 87,083 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners bought a new position in Nokia during the second quarter valued at about $182,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Nokia during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its stake in Nokia by 26.3% during the second quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 236,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 49,299 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Nokia by 21.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 650,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,459,000 after acquiring an additional 116,208 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NOK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Nokia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Wednesday. Cowen raised Nokia from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nokia currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.32.

Shares of NOK opened at $5.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.34, a PEG ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Nokia Co. has a one year low of $3.21 and a one year high of $9.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.05.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. Nokia had a positive return on equity of 14.70% and a negative net margin of 8.09%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nokia Co. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Nokia

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Nokia Software, Nokia Technologies, and Group Common and Other. The Networks segment comprises mobile networks, services, fixed networks, and optical networks.

