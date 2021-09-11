Fifth Third Bancorp Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 427.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,545 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SPDW. TAP Consulting LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 40,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 173.2% in the second quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 123,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,533,000 after purchasing an additional 78,120 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 12.4% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 110,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,048,000 after purchasing an additional 12,133 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at $276,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 35.3% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock opened at $37.66 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.76. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $28.10 and a 52 week high of $38.38.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

