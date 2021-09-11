Swiss National Bank Sells 4,100 Shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 130,900 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.18% of MasTec worth $13,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in MasTec during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in MasTec by 84.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 464 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in MasTec during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in MasTec during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in MasTec during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors own 72.44% of the company’s stock.

MTZ opened at $88.82 on Friday. MasTec, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.18 and a 12-month high of $122.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $96.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.00.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.11. MasTec had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 20.79%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. As a group, analysts predict that MasTec, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on MTZ shares. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of MasTec from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.08.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications; Oil and Gas; Electrical Transmissions; Clean Energy and Infrastructure; and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

