1,000 Shares in Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) Purchased by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 750 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 56.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Live Oak Bancshares news, CAO John W. Sutherland sold 15,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.54, for a total value of $930,792.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 64,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,984,345.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Neil Lawrence Underwood sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.09, for a total value of $977,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,125 shares of company stock worth $5,497,590 in the last ninety days. 26.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Live Oak Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Shares of LOB stock opened at $56.67 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.46 and its 200-day moving average is $61.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.39. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.89 and a 52 week high of $72.64.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $141.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.19 million. Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 27.89% and a net margin of 33.72%. Equities research analysts forecast that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.28%.

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company, which operates as a national online platform for small business lending. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Fintech, and Other. The Banking segment provides financing services to small businesses nationwide in targeted industries and deposit-related services to small businesses, consumers, and other customers nationwide.

