Fifth Third Bancorp Acquires Shares of 405 Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 405 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AXON. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter worth $800,752,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter worth $66,324,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter worth $65,633,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter worth $29,816,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter worth $23,232,000. 75.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AXON has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.50.

In other news, Director Matthew R. Mcbrady sold 660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.47, for a total transaction of $102,610.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,743.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CRO Joshua Isner sold 11,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.37, for a total transaction of $2,032,289.71. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 332,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,968,874.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,032 shares of company stock valued at $9,181,372. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AXON opened at $179.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -166.49 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $183.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.32. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.54 and a 12-month high of $212.37.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $218.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.07 million. Axon Enterprise had a negative net margin of 8.69% and a negative return on equity of 7.35%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER Weapons and Software and Sensors segments. The TASER Weapons segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

