Fifth Third Bancorp Purchases 92 Shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW)

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW) by 24.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 462 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XSW. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,157,000. Sterling Manor Financial LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF during the second quarter worth about $5,003,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 171.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,424,000 after buying an additional 25,767 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF during the second quarter worth about $3,565,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF during the first quarter worth about $2,185,000.

Shares of XSW stock opened at $176.32 on Friday. SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF has a 12-month low of $113.56 and a 12-month high of $182.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $172.84 and a 200-day moving average of $165.82.

