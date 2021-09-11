Arizona State Retirement System Has $402,000 Position in RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,931 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 846 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in RadNet were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC lifted its position in shares of RadNet by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 2,088,609 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $70,365,000 after buying an additional 20,700 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of RadNet by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 711,139 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,467,000 after purchasing an additional 65,111 shares in the last quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP lifted its holdings in RadNet by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 685,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,899,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in RadNet by 1.8% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 669,029 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,551,000 after buying an additional 11,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in RadNet by 32.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 466,609 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,146,000 after buying an additional 114,986 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.11% of the company’s stock.

RadNet stock opened at $29.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.91 and a beta of 1.69. RadNet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.49 and a 1 year high of $38.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.13 and a 200-day moving average of $27.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The medical research company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $333.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.09 million. RadNet had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 1.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that RadNet, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RDNT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of RadNet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of RadNet in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lowered RadNet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Sidoti increased their price objective on RadNet from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RadNet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.25.

In related news, Director David L. Swartz acquired 4,519 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.47 per share, with a total value of $151,250.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Norman R. Hames sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total value of $1,178,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

RadNet Company Profile

RadNet, Inc provides freestanding, fixed-site outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its centers provide physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures. The firm offers magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures.

