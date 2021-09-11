Insider Selling: PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS) EVP Sells $180,889.52 in Stock

PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS) EVP Joan M. Herman sold 76,004 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.38, for a total value of $180,889.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 836,615 shares in the company, valued at $1,991,143.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of PAYS opened at $3.32 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.63 and a 200 day moving average of $3.43. PaySign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.34 and a fifty-two week high of $6.22. The firm has a market cap of $169.69 million, a P/E ratio of -12.77 and a beta of 1.51.

Get PaySign alerts:

PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.65 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PaySign, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in PaySign in the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in PaySign in the 2nd quarter worth about $318,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in PaySign by 1,418.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 458,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 428,768 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in PaySign in the 2nd quarter worth about $328,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in PaySign in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,362,000. 25.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PAYS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised PaySign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised PaySign from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $3.50 to $3.75 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, DA Davidson raised PaySign from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.75.

About PaySign

PaySign, Inc engages in the provision of prepaid card programs and processing services for corporate, consumer and government applications. It specializes in corporate incentive products, payroll cards, general purpose re-loadable cards, and travel cards. It markets its prepaid solutions through its PaySign brand.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for PaySign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PaySign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.