Fifth Third Bancorp Has $89,000 Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) by 24.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,104 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EQ LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. EQ LLC now owns 26,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 95,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after buying an additional 2,794 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 117.1% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 25,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 13,514 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,464,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,155,000 after buying an additional 689,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 428,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,400,000 after buying an additional 22,303 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GOVT opened at $26.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.80 and a 200-day moving average of $26.52.

