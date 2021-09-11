Jacob Chacko Sells 5,981 Shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) Stock

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) CEO Jacob Chacko sold 5,981 shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $150,182.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $420,617.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:ORIC opened at $24.88 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.27 and a 200-day moving average of $22.59. The company has a market capitalization of $978.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.21 and a beta of 2.90. ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.67 and a 52 week high of $40.81.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.08). As a group, equities research analysts predict that ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 133.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 291.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the period. 94.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ORIC shares. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Citigroup raised ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. raised ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. raised ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

About ORIC Pharmaceuticals

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. The company's lead product candidate is ORIC-101, a small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across various solid tumors.

