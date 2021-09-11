$71.77 Billion in Sales Expected for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) to report sales of $71.77 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Exxon Mobil’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $69.91 billion and the highest is $74.80 billion. Exxon Mobil posted sales of $46.20 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 55.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil will report full-year sales of $270.90 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $262.69 billion to $279.89 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $283.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $264.22 billion to $306.58 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Exxon Mobil.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $67.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a positive return on equity of 3.98%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.70) earnings per share.

XOM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.35.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $53.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.93 and a 200-day moving average of $58.40. The firm has a market cap of $228.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.45. Exxon Mobil has a 1-year low of $31.11 and a 1-year high of $64.93.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,054.55%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XOM. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 102.9% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 243.6% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 50.17% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

