American Century Companies Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 69,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,368 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.22% of Eagle Bancorp worth $3,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $228,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 12,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $519,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,383,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,595,000 after purchasing an additional 223,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. 73.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Eagle Bancorp stock opened at $54.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.25. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.81 and a 52 week high of $59.32.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.28. Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 40.22% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The company had revenue of $95.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.95 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 21st. This is a positive change from Eagle Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.31%.

About Eagle Bancorp

Eagle Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm offers checking accounts, business savings accounts, online and mobile banking, insurance, and investment advisory services; borrowing; and treasury management. Its customers include sole proprietors, small and medium-sized businesses, partnerships, corporations, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near the bank’s primary service area.

