Brokerages Expect Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $588.82 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) to announce $588.82 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Acadia Healthcare’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $593.49 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $585.20 million. Acadia Healthcare posted sales of $833.30 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 29.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare will report full year sales of $2.30 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.30 billion to $2.31 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.42 billion to $2.50 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Acadia Healthcare.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $582.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.88 million. Acadia Healthcare had a negative net margin of 27.61% and a positive return on equity of 11.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ACHC shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.23 price objective on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Acadia Healthcare has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.66.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC increased its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 241.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Acadia Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000.

ACHC stock opened at $64.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of -8.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.16 and its 200-day moving average is $61.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Acadia Healthcare has a 1 year low of $27.07 and a 1 year high of $68.65.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities; specialty treatment facilities; residential treatment centers; and outpatient community-based services.

