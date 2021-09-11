Aviva’s (AVVIY) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

AVVIY has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Aviva in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aviva from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Aviva in a research note on Friday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Aviva in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Aviva from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.00.

Aviva stock opened at $11.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $21.92 billion, a PE ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.24. Aviva has a twelve month low of $6.57 and a twelve month high of $12.06.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.7892 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.83%. This is a boost from Aviva’s previous dividend of $0.73. Aviva’s payout ratio is currently 46.79%.

Aviva Company Profile

Aviva Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of long-term insurance and savings, general and health insurance, and fund management products and services. It operates through the following segments: United Kingdom and Ireland; Canada; France; Italy; Poland; and Other. The United Kingdom and Ireland segment offers risks associated with motor vehicles, property and liability, and medical expenses insurance cover to individuals and businesses.

