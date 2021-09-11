PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Position Lifted by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 17.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,287 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in PacWest Bancorp were worth $633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 43,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 44,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,684,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

PACW stock opened at $41.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. PacWest Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $15.62 and a fifty-two week high of $46.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.34. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.59.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.54. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 39.30% and a return on equity of 13.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.62%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PACW shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.50.

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses.

