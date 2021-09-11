Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $608,000 Stock Holdings in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) by 17.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,065 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Alteryx were worth $608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alteryx by 30.7% during the second quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 49,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,265,000 after purchasing an additional 11,641 shares in the last quarter. Sturgeon Ventures LLP lifted its stake in shares of Alteryx by 57.6% in the first quarter. Sturgeon Ventures LLP now owns 23,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,966,000 after acquiring an additional 8,663 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alteryx by 6.1% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 7,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Alteryx by 126.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 27,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,296,000 after acquiring an additional 15,471 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alteryx by 16.0% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 12,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777 shares during the period. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Christopher M. Lal sold 339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.36, for a total transaction of $28,937.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dean Stoecker sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.96, for a total value of $799,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,839 shares of company stock valued at $1,366,862. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Alteryx from $136.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alteryx in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Alteryx from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Cowen lowered their target price on Alteryx from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Alteryx from $95.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alteryx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.73.

NYSE AYX opened at $72.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.23 and a beta of 0.70. Alteryx, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.66 and a 52 week high of $154.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $120.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.71 million. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 6.16% and a negative net margin of 10.91%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alteryx, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alteryx

Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.

