Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 7,414 Shares of REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX) by 27.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,620 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 7,414 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in REX American Resources were worth $1,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in REX American Resources by 9.3% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 2,387 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of REX American Resources by 2.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,472 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of REX American Resources by 14.2% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,418 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of REX American Resources during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of REX American Resources by 13.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,847 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on REX. TheStreet upgraded REX American Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised REX American Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st.

Shares of NYSE:REX opened at $80.51 on Friday. REX American Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $58.41 and a 52-week high of $116.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $480.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.34.

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The energy company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.37. REX American Resources had a return on equity of 4.20% and a net margin of 4.06%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that REX American Resources Co. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Stuart A. Rose sold 5,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.09, for a total transaction of $501,848.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 579,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,022,696.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stuart A. Rose sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.08, for a total value of $92,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About REX American Resources

REX American Resources Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the investment in alternative energy and ethanol production entities. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol and By-products and Refined Coal. The Ethanol and By-products segment refers to the equity investments in three ethanol limited liability companies.

