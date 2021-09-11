Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 170,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 52,112 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $6,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 18.1% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 14.3% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 34.2% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 0.3% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 136,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,089,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 13.5% during the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FirstEnergy stock opened at $37.69 on Friday. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52-week low of $26.17 and a 52-week high of $39.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.31 and a 200-day moving average of $37.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.66, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 18.17%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.27%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, FirstEnergy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.80.

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

