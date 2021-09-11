Creative Planning Sells 270 Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Creative Planning lowered its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 126,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 174.9% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 38,021 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 24,188 shares during the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the second quarter worth about $1,125,000. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the second quarter worth about $4,018,000. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 16.7% in the second quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 10,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 87.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KNX stock opened at $51.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.27. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.07 and a 52 week high of $54.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.94 and a 200-day moving average of $48.03.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.65%.

In related news, CAO Cary M. Flanagan sold 2,000 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total value of $100,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,813.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael K. Liu sold 2,225 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total transaction of $113,564.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,879.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,100 shares of company stock valued at $3,060,419. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KNX. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.96.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

