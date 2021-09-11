New Gold (TSE:NGD) Price Target Cut to C$2.50 by Analysts at National Bankshares

New Gold (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) had its price objective trimmed by National Bankshares from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on New Gold to C$2.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. National Bank Financial downgraded New Gold from an outperform overweight rating to a sector perform rating and set a C$2.75 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on New Gold from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. TD Securities reduced their price target on New Gold to C$1.70 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on New Gold to C$3.50 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$2.43.

Shares of NGD stock opened at C$1.51 on Friday. New Gold has a 1 year low of C$1.30 and a 1 year high of C$3.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.91, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.09. The company has a market cap of C$1.03 billion and a PE ratio of -137.27.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

