Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) Given New C$72.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) had its target price reduced by National Bankshares from C$75.00 to C$72.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on WPM. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals to C$75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. CIBC reissued an outperform rating and set a C$81.00 price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating and set a C$60.00 price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$50.00 price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals to C$75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wheaton Precious Metals currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$70.00.

WPM stock opened at C$56.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$25.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 9.27 and a current ratio of 9.49. Wheaton Precious Metals has a one year low of C$44.09 and a one year high of C$72.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$55.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$53.76.

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.46 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$405.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$399.68 million. Research analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.6799998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.188 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. This is a boost from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is 27.70%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 24 operating mining assets and 7 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

