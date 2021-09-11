National Bankshares Lowers SSR Mining (TSE:SSRM) Price Target to C$32.00

SSR Mining (TSE:SSRM) had its target price decreased by National Bankshares from C$35.00 to C$32.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. TD Securities restated a buy rating and issued a C$30.00 price objective on shares of SSR Mining in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Cormark raised their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of SSR Mining to C$35.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. CIBC restated an outperform rating and issued a C$32.50 price objective on shares of SSR Mining in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a C$32.50 price objective on shares of SSR Mining in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SSR Mining currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$31.45.

Shares of TSE:SSRM opened at C$19.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.41, a current ratio of 6.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.06. The company has a market cap of C$4.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.37. SSR Mining has a 52 week low of C$17.29 and a 52 week high of C$30.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$20.24 and a 200 day moving average price of C$20.09.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. SSR Mining’s payout ratio is 7.33%.

About SSR Mining

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the ÃÃ¶pler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt and Lander Counties, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

