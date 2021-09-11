American Century Companies Inc. Sells 65,672 Shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN)

American Century Companies Inc. decreased its position in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN) by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 77,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,672 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SMIN. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 647,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,729,000 after purchasing an additional 174,622 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 379,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,621,000 after purchasing an additional 107,603 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 167,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,198,000 after purchasing an additional 51,351 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 133.4% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 87,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,304,000 after buying an additional 50,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,645,000.

Shares of BATS SMIN opened at $59.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.60. iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $40.25 and a 12-month high of $55.12.

