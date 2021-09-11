Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) Holdings Raised by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 580,803 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 178,148 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Brookdale Senior Living were worth $4,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 17.4% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 3,412 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 4,597.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,605,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549,967 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 1.0% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 156,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 3.3% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 254,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 8,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 11.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 211,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 21,573 shares during the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays raised Brookdale Senior Living from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $5.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, June 11th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Brookdale Senior Living in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Brookdale Senior Living from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Brookdale Senior Living from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Brookdale Senior Living from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.17.

Brookdale Senior Living stock opened at $6.74 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.80, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. has a one year low of $2.40 and a one year high of $8.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 1.80.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.03. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 47.14% and a negative net margin of 11.52%. Equities analysts anticipate that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Brookdale Senior Living

Brookdale Senior Living, Inc engages in the operation of senior living communities. The firm manages independent living, assisted living and dementia-care communities and continuing care retirement centers. It operates through the following segments: Independent Living Assisted Living & Memory Care, CCRCs, Health Care Services and Management Services.

