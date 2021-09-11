American Century Companies Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII)

American Century Companies Inc. reduced its position in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) by 41.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 82,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,113 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Rent-A-Center were worth $4,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Rent-A-Center by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Rent-A-Center by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 57,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,309,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Rent-A-Center by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Rent-A-Center during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 70.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Rent-A-Center alerts:

Rent-A-Center stock opened at $59.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Rent-A-Center, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.83 and a 1-year high of $67.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.67 and its 200 day moving average is $58.34.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.27. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 46.39%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Rent-A-Center, Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Rent-A-Center in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.67.

Rent-A-Center Company Profile

Rent-A-Center, Inc engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.

Further Reading: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII).

Receive News & Ratings for Rent-A-Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rent-A-Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.