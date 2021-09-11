Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 10,600 Shares of International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC) by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,235 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,600 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Bancshares were worth $1,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in International Bancshares by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,715 shares of the bank’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in International Bancshares by 1.5% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 20,629 shares of the bank’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council grew its position in International Bancshares by 0.3% in the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 103,873 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,822,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in International Bancshares by 2.5% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,066 shares of the bank’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in International Bancshares by 0.5% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 131,389 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,099,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. 63.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

International Bancshares stock opened at $40.49 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. International Bancshares Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.21 and a fifty-two week high of $53.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This is an increase from International Bancshares’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a yield of 2.8%.

International Bancshares Profile

International Bancshares Corp. is a financial holding company, which provides banking services for commercial, consumer, and international customers of South, Central, and Southeast Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It engages in the business of banking, including the acceptance of checking and savings deposits and the making of commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile and other installment and term loans.

