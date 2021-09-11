Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) (TSE:NDM) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $1.20 price objective on the mining company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Northern Dynasty Minerals stock opened at $0.51 on Friday. Northern Dynasty Minerals has a 1-year low of $0.31 and a 1-year high of $1.26.

Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) (TSE:NDM) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Northern Dynasty Minerals will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NAK. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC raised its stake in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Northern Dynasty Minerals in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Northern Dynasty Minerals in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 1,195.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 62,308 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 57,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,237 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 21,389 shares in the last quarter. 13.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Northern Dynasty Minerals

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. Its principal mineral property is the Pebble copper-gold-molybdenum project comprising 2,402 mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 417 square miles located in southwest Alaska. The company was formerly known as Northern Dynasty Explorations Ltd.

