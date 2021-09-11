Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni’s (TEZNY) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Societe Generale

Societe Generale reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TEZNY) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

TEZNY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni in a report on Monday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni presently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni stock opened at $23.08 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.75 and a 200-day moving average of $22.85. Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni has a 1-year low of $20.05 and a 1-year high of $25.47.

TERNA Rete Elettrica Nazionale SpA engages in the grid operation for the transmission of electricity. It manages electricity transmission in Italy. It provides entire electricity system and for guaranteeing the supply of electricity to all companies and private individuals. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Rome, Italy.

