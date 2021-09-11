Golden Star Resources (TSE:GSC) Given New C$5.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Golden Star Resources (TSE:GSC) (NYSE:GSS) had its price target cut by National Bankshares from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

GSC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Golden Star Resources from C$3.50 to C$4.50 in a report on Friday, July 30th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Golden Star Resources to C$5.50 and set a na rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Golden Star Resources from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

GSC opened at C$3.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$352.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 331.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.70. Golden Star Resources has a twelve month low of C$2.58 and a twelve month high of C$6.71.

Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground mine, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located to the northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and the Bogoso gold mining and processing operation, the Prestea open-pit mining operations, and the Prestea underground mine located near the town of Prestea, Ghana.

