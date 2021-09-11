Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,350 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rogers were worth $1,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Rogers during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in Rogers during the second quarter valued at $49,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Rogers during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rogers during the second quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in Rogers during the first quarter valued at $68,000. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Rogers alerts:

ROG stock opened at $194.55 on Friday. Rogers Co. has a 12 month low of $95.69 and a 12 month high of $215.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $199.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.22. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 44.62 and a beta of 1.79.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.16). Rogers had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 9.36%. The firm had revenue of $234.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.75 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rogers Co. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ROG. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Rogers from $260.00 to $233.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Rogers in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.33.

About Rogers

Rogers Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components for mission critical applications. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other.

Featured Article: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.